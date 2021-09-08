Alaska Airlines opens Bay-inspired lounge at San Francisco Airport T2

Alaska Airlines has unveiled its new passenger lounge at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in California.

Designed in partnership with William Duff Architects (WDA), the 9,200ft2 SFO Lounge is centrally located in Terminal 2 and is in easy reach of restaurants such as Lark Creek Grill, Andale Mexican Kitchen & Bar and Napa Farms Market, among others.

Alongside a host of Bay-inspired food and beverage options, the SFO lounge features a unique children’s play area, decked out with San Francisco Giants art and fan-favorite mascot Lou Seal. Upon entering the lounge, guests are also greeted by works from local artists curated by San Francisco-based online marketplace Minted.

Sangita Woerner, senior vice president of marketing and guest experience at Alaska Airlines, said, “After much anticipation, we’re thrilled to give our guests a place to work, relax, unwind and enjoy some of the best of what the Golden City has to offer when they travel through SFO on Alaska or a oneworld partner. Hands down Alaska offers the single best value of any airport lounge membership in the country. Our eight lounges redefine the guest experience and offer a calm oasis for every type of traveler including kid-friendly spaces, peaceful nooks, local wine or beer and tasty, locally sourced bites.”

Guests can visit the SFO lounge by becoming a lounge member, flying first class with Alaska or purchasing a day pass.