Plaza Premium Group awarded 10-year passenger service contract for Bangalore Airport

Hospitality services provider Plaza Premium Group (PPG) has been appointed to manage passenger services at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, India.

The 10-year full-service management appointment covers the entire portfolio of Bangalore International Airport Limited’s (BIAL) 22 services at the airport, including meet and assist, porter services, luggage storage, flower booking, services for persons with reduced mobility (PRM), limo services, concierge services, valet parking, car spa, travel concierge, pet care service, personal shopper and robotic assistance, among others.

Hari Marar, managing director and CEO, BIAL, said, “We are optimistic that our timely partnership with PPG will bolster our mission to transform passenger experience at Bangalore Airport. The Power of One concept will ensure optimal service and safety standards, along with seamless airport experience. This partnership is a positive step toward restoring passenger confidence in air travel.”

As part of the contract, PPG has partnered with global IT services leader Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to develop an end-to-end passenger services technology platform for reservations, sales and marketing, customer engagement, back-of-house command and control, manpower management, operation information management, and the training center.

PPG has also engaged one-stop customer engagement technology service provider OneDirect to ensure passenger interactions are managed through one single platform via various touchpoints.

Song-Hoi-see, founder and CEO of PPG, said, “We are beyond grateful to be trusted by BIAL to jointly create world-class airport experience and very importantly, to serve millions of domestic and international travelers in the new era of travel. India is one of the fasting growing air travel markets with Bangalore as the key driving force. PPG is no stranger to the Indian travel market, and we see huge potential in the travel market, therefore we have strategized to invest over US$15m and will deploy a workforce of more than 800 staff over the 10 years, supported by our Hong Kong-based headquarters with the hope to grow with BIAL in the years to come.”

PPG has a track record of delivering for the Indian airport hospitality service sector with lounges, transit hotels and meet and greet services at Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL), Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Chandigarh International Airport, and Visakhapatnam Airport.