Hamad International opens second sleep’n fly lounge

Airport lounge company Airport Dimensions has opened its second sleep ’n fly lounge at Hamad International Airport in Qatar.

Located at the North Node, opposite Gates 30-31, the space spans 420m2 and can host over 50 guests at any one time. The lounge features a choice of sleep options for guests, including sleep ’n fly’s FlexiSuite pods, bunk and family cabins as well as power nap and ‘economy pods’. Shower and toilet facilities are also available. Features also include comfortable seating in a waiting area as well as a dedicated retail space selling travel essentials such as sleep ’n fly’s signature neck pillows, hoodies, eco dental and shaving kits, travel slippers, teddy bears and more. The lounge is open to walk-ins, with online bookings also an option for guests. Access is also included for Priority Pass and LoungeKey members(both part of Airport Dimensions’ parent company, Collinson).

Errol McGlothan, Airport Dimensions, managing director, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC), said, “Demand for our first lounge at Hamad International Airport exceeded our expectations with a great reception from customers. The unique sleep ’n fly concept has been very well received by travelers at Doha and with this second lounge, we will continue to build upon this success to offer travelers even greater choice and innovation. We’re pleased to be able to offer an essential service to the airport at an important time, with travelers from all over the world traveling to Qatar this year for the FIFA World Cup and needing a place to stay.”