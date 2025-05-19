Yelp data reveals the most loved airport brands

Yelp has analyzed millions of reviews and ratings from travelers across the US to determine the list of airport brands and membership lounges that have earned a loyal following among travelers. It focused on brands that drew strong consumer interest and high ratings and review volume in 2024 to identify the businesses that travelers don’t just visit, but love.

The most loved airport brands and lounges were determined by evaluating restaurant, food, retail and services brands in airports across the US. To rank the most loved brands, Yelp assigned each brand a score, which reflected the total page views, searches, photo uploads, reviews and average star rating. Each metric was weighted equally in the final calculation. Brands had to be present in at least five airport locations to be considered. Yelp analyzed search increases by measuring the frequency of phrases mentioned per million searches, comparing 2024 with 2023.

The research uncovered a shift in traveler expectations. Contrary to the recently popularized ‘airport theory’ of arriving just before the gate closes, many travelers are reportedly making the airport part of their journey. They’re arriving early to make use of their lounge membership or enjoy a wine flight near their gate. According to the report, today’s airport experience is no longer just about convenience – it’s about quality, wellness and premium service.

Restaurant chains

The research found that food and beverage (F&B) brands took the lead in terms of what travelers love most in airports. Vino Volo topped the list with its wine bar concept designed to offer a calm, upscale alternative to typical airport dining. It was also singled out for its knowledgeable staff, who are trained to educate guests about regional wines at airport locations across the US.

Only one retail brand, Hudson News (no. 22), earned a spot on the top 25 list. One wellness brand also broke through – XpresSpa (no. 10), which offers travelers a chance to recharge during long layovers.

Wellness and speed for loyalty

Overall, the report found that travelers don’t want to choose between quality and convenience – they expect both. For example, Shake Shack (no. 3) reviewers cited restaurant-quality burgers and kitchen efficiency as major reasons why they love the brand, specifically at airport locations like LaGuardia’s Terminal B.

Beverage-focused brands make up a significant portion of the top airport brands list, with Starbucks (no. 5), Dunkin’ (no. 8), The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (no. 9), Jamba (no. 17), and Peet’s Coffee (no. 19) being recognized for their consistency, speed and mobile ordering. Starbucks was especially noted for its digital ordering experience, having opened several locations that cater exclusively to mobile order customers, while Jamba appeals to wellness-minded travelers.

“Airports are some of the most crowded, high-stress environments, so the brands that stand out understand the modern traveler’s mindset – prioritizing speed without sacrificing experience, and delivering memorable moments,” said Kadecia Ber, senior director of campaign strategy for national brands at Yelp. “Whether it’s a glass of wine before boarding or a protein smoothie between connections, these most loved airport brands are redefining what it means to travel well, and Yelp is proud to help travelers discover them.”

Premium experiences

Yelp data shows a 18% increase in searches for airport lounges year over year, when comparing 2024 with 2023. American Express’s Centurion Lounge and Delta Sky Club are tied at the top of the lounge rankings. Centurion, the only credit-card-based airport lounge brand, was noted for its aesthetics and comfort, and its regional, Michelin-starred chef-driven food and drink menus that highlight local flavors and rotate by location. Delta Sky Club’s new Delta One Lounges at JFK, LAX and BOS also feature elevated dining experiences that pair local ingredients with reserve wines and spirits.

To meet the changing expectations of modern travelers, certain lounge amenities have become standard across the top-tier offerings: full-service bars, high-speed wi-fi, dedicated workspaces and private call rooms. Many lounges also now incorporate tech-enabled features like real-time capacity updates and mobile check-in to streamline entry. Minute Suites stood out for prioritizing rest and recovery, offering private nap pods that give travelers a quiet space to recharge between flights.

In related news, Airports Council International (ACI) World, in partnership with travel technology company Amadeus, recently announced the winners of the 2024 ASQ Airport Experience Awards, which are determined exclusively by passengers. Click here to read the full story.