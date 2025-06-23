Senai International opens Plaza Premium Lounge

Plaza Premium Group has opened the 80-seater Plaza Premium Lounge Johor Bahru at Senai International Airport (JHB) in Malaysia for both international and domestic travelers.

Technology-enabled convenience

The lounge features self-check-in kiosks and a QR code-based food ordering system so lounge guests can browse and order their meals autonomously. The lounge has also integrated the Smart Traveller app to enable personalized experiences, rewards and a smooth transition through the lounge and airport. For passengers on tight schedules, Plaza Premium Lounge Johor Bahru has introduced the Lounge To-Go corner, which offers “the option to grab a premium selection of food and beverages to enjoy on the go”.

A taste of Malaysia

Local artworks by Malaysian artists are prominently featured and can be purchased by guests. Authentic local food and beverage choices include signature Malaysian dishes such as Otak-Otak (spiced fish paste wrapped in banana leaves and grilled to perfection) and Laksa Johor – while most versions across Malaysia are served as soup, this dish from Johor resembles “a plate of spaghetti bolognese” , the lounge operator says, and features yellow noodles coated in a gravy. The sauce is made with coconut milk, asam gelugur, dried prawns, lemongrass, galangal and a blend of spices.

“Plaza Premium Lounge Johor Bahru is more than just a place to wait for your flight – it’s a space to experience the best of Johorian hospitality, art and innovation” said Cavin Loh, regional general manager (Southeast Asia) from Plaza Premium Group.

“Returning to Johor Bahru with Plaza Premium Lounge is an exciting moment for us. By seamlessly blending technology with local culture, we are excited to redefine the travel experience for both domestic and international passengers at Senai International Airport.”

