JPMorgan Chase to open passenger lounges in Hong Kong and US airports

Investment bank JPMorgan Chase has announced that it will be opening new passenger lounges for its premium credit card customers at two major airports across the USA as well as in Hong Kong.

The bank will open Chase Sapphire Lounges by The Club in the new Terminal B at New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA); in the Terminal B to C Connector at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS); and a first international location in Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) Terminal 1.

Catherine Hogan, president of Chase Branded Cards, said, “We’re always looking to provide elevated experiences throughout the travel journey, and our Sapphire Reserve cardmembers have told us that lounge access is key. We’re excited to bring Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club to life in airports in cities across the USA and beyond, providing our cardmembers new value, through a fresh approach that’s rooted in the unique Sapphire experiences they love.”

The Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club will be developed in collaboration with lounge specialist Airport Dimensions. The lounge experience and design for each location will draw inspiration from its host city, and will provide access to exceptional food, drink, art, entertainment, and wellness.

When Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club locations open, lounges will be available to Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers, as well as Members of Priority Pass. Sapphire Reserve cardmembers will also continue to enjoy Priority Pass Select membership, enabling them access to a global network of 1,300+ lounges, in addition to the new Chase Sapphire Lounge by the Club.