Moscow airport offers vehicle maintenance services to car park users

Credit: Moscow Domodedovo Airport, Russia

Moscow Domodedovo Airport in Russia has launched a new motoring service to help passengers cope with poor weather conditions.

The airport now offers free tyre pumping and engine restart services (due to a dead battery) at any of its parking lots, 24/7.

Domodedovo’s parking lots have a total capacity of more than 6,000 spaces and includes a free bus service that runs regularly to the terminal building.

In the first half of 2021, the volume of traffic in all parking lots increased by 14% compared to the same period in 2019. The largest growth was recorded in parking lots P2 and P9, with an increase of 39% and 72% respectively.

The multi-level P2 is connected to the passenger terminal by a covered pedestrian crosswalk while P9 offers budget parking fares.

