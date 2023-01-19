Passenger Terminal Today
Passenger Terminal Today
You are at:»»»Orlando Airport introduces interactive gaming experience to Plaza Premium Lounge
Lounge

Orlando Airport introduces interactive gaming experience to Plaza Premium Lounge

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

Orlando International Airport in Florida has introduced an interactive gaming experience to the Plaza Premium Lounge in Terminal C.

Located within the dedicated family-friendly area of the lounge, Tasty Turtle Treats is a one-player interactive game where the player takes control of a turtle using an advanced camera that uses the person as the controller. Turtle food falls from the top of the screen, and the player moves left to right to gobble up as much food as they can in the time limit.

Digital media production company edgefactory partnered with creative technology firm X Studios to bring the gaming experience to the lounge.

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, web editor

As the latest addition to the UKi Media & Events team, Elizabeth brings research skills from her English degree to her keen interest in the meteorological and transportation industries. Having taken the lead in student and startup publications, she has gained experience in editing online and print titles on a wide variety of topics. In her current role as Editorial Assistant, Elizabeth will create new and topical content on the pioneering technologies in transportation, logistics and meteorology.




Related Posts

Comments are closed.