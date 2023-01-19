Orlando Airport introduces interactive gaming experience to Plaza Premium Lounge

Orlando International Airport in Florida has introduced an interactive gaming experience to the Plaza Premium Lounge in Terminal C.

Located within the dedicated family-friendly area of the lounge, Tasty Turtle Treats is a one-player interactive game where the player takes control of a turtle using an advanced camera that uses the person as the controller. Turtle food falls from the top of the screen, and the player moves left to right to gobble up as much food as they can in the time limit.

Digital media production company edgefactory partnered with creative technology firm X Studios to bring the gaming experience to the lounge.