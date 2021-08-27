Plaza Premium launches land-to-air hospitality service at Qingdao Jiaodong Airport

Airport hospitality provider Plaza Premium Group has introduced its first land-to-air premium airport experience at the newly opened Qingdao Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport in China.

Developed in partnership with Qingdao International Airport Group and Capital Airport VIP Service Management, the specialty service leverages four Plaza Premium Lounges, one Aerotel and a suite of VIP services including private meeting rooms, meet-and-greet, curb-to-apron escort services and fast-track immigration clearance.

The land-to-air premium experience is offered in two areas: a three-story VIP building in the arrival area and three Plaza Premium Lounge outlets in the departure area. Covering a total area of 6,500m2 , the multi-complex VIP building offers end-to-end airport hospitality services from dining, lounging and meet-and-greet to personalized concierge and accommodation.

Song Hoi-See, founder and CEO of Plaza Premium Group, said, “Thank you for the trust honored by the Qingdao International Airport Group and Capital Airport VIP Service Management to work with us on this unique partnership to design, build and operate 360º land-to-air VIP experiences. The Qingdao project showcases how Plaza Premium Group’s offering has evolved beyond lounge and traditional airport services, toward an end-to-end airport hospitality experience to serve the evolving needs of travelers in today’s new travel landscape. This project that we have spearheaded demonstrates that diversification in the industry is necessary. We look forward to offering this holistic support service to more airports globally in the future.”