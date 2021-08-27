Baltimore/Washington International gets new FirstCall Medical Center

According to the airport’s operator, travelers at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport now have access to an on-site clinic for their medical needs. The recently opened FirstCall Medical Center offers a full range of services including emergency care, first aid, Covid-19 vaccines, PCR and rapid antigen tests as well as travel vaccines at a new location in the main terminal, near Concourse C.

“We welcome FirstCall Medical Center’s dedicated providers to our program at BWI Marshall. Thanks to Dr Ron Elfenbein and his staff, passengers, employees and visitors can receive quality medical care and testing services right in the airport,” said Gary Gilliard, vice president of airport operator at Fraport Maryland. “With this addition, we are working full out to meet the needs of domestic and international travelers and the airport community.”

Patients can make appointments and complete paperwork in advance for ease of self check-in and treatment by scanning a QR code or visiting the website; walk-ins are also welcome. FirstCall Medical Center notes that it accepts most major insurance plans and offers self-pay options for all services.

“Our highest priority remains the health and safety of our customers and employees,” added Ricky Smith, executive director of BWI Marshall Airport. “We are excited that FirstCall Medical Center will offer convenient, accessible healthcare and on-site testing for the traveling public and the airport community.”