Swissport expands Aspire lounge business to Asia

As part of the global expansion of its lounge business, Swissport will open Asia’s first Aspire lounge at Narita International Airport’s (NRT) Terminal 2 in early summer 2022 that will be inspired by the nature and traditions of Japan.

The 720m2 lounge will be fully equipped with a relaxation room, office space and shower room to maximize comfort and functionality for up to 148 guests. It is designed to support guests in finding their wagaya (a Japanese word meaning ‘one’s own home’). A range of special features will help promote well-being and relaxation including large windows allowing extensive natural light, aromatic oils, plants, and nature sounds throughout the spaces.

“We are extremely proud to enter the Asian market and further expand our Asia-Pacific footprint with the stunning new lounge we are creating at Narita Airport,” said Brad Moore, Swissport’s managing director for APAC. “We are blending modern, sharp design with traditional Japanese style and beauty to create a truly welcoming and relaxing airport lounge experience. Swissport is delighted to bring its award-winning lounge business to Japan, and we look forward to providing the ultimate experience for our guests.”

In June 2021, Swissport expanded its global lounge business with the acquisition of No1 Lounges in the UK and Australia, now operating some 60 lounges at 35 airports worldwide. New Aspire lounges are opening soon in Perth in Western Australia, Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, and Ontario in California.