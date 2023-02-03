ADB Safegate to showcase apron operations management platform at Passenger Terminal Expo

Airport development and operations solutions provider ADB Safegate will showcase its new apron operations management platform at Passenger Terminal Expo in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on March 14-16, 2023.

The platform, named Intelligent AiPRON, was launched February 1, 2022. It adopts a holistic approach and uses machine learning technologies. This is intended to provide better predictability of operations and bring the elasticity required to ensure a consistent level of safety, productivity, efficiency and passenger experience despite sudden market changes.

The Intelligent AiPRON portfolio includes five add-on software modules that are deployed via a unified web portal. The modules include: AiPRON Manager (formerly known as SafeControl Apron Management), which collects and presents real-time intelligence for apron operational performance; AiPRON 360, which manages aircraft turnaround activities from landing to take-off; AiPRON Resource, an AI-driven and KPI-focused stand and gate resource allocation solution; AiPRON Connect, an integration solution for scheduling and tracking use of ground service equipment; and AiPRON Finance, an apron-focused aeronautical revenue calculation and invoicing solution.

Thorben Burghardt, vice president of gates at ADB Safegate, said, “ADB Safegate is continually innovating to provide new ways for airports and airlines to optimize operations that will ultimately automate the entire docking and turnaround process. With Intelligent AiPRON we are taking the natural next step by integrating all the systems and processes important to apron operations into a single ecosystem that uses the latest technologies to optimize taxiing, docking and pushback procedures and improve the efficiency and elasticity of ground-handling operations as a whole. The new platform seamlessly integrates with our Safedock advanced visual docking guidance systems (A-VDGS) and AiPRON Manager solutions installed on more than 12,000 gates around the world, allowing airports and airlines to further capitalize on existing investments. It can also be implemented where A-VDGS are not present yet … Development of the software is always ongoing, and we are collaborating closely with our customers to ensure we are investing in the right areas.”

Ilya Burkin, business development director of apron solutions at ADB Safegate, said, “Essentially, it is not good enough to tell the user there is going to be a problem, AiPRON constantly analyzes the data in real time and creates recommendations on how to improve the turnaround process or mitigate any foreseeable irregularities to stay on top of on-time performance.”

During Passenger Terminal Expo 2023 in Amsterdam, Burkin and Michael Youngs, vice president of information technology at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, will give a presentation on the advantages of an intelligent apron. Live demonstrations of the Intelligent AiPRON will be available at PTE by visiting ADB Safegate at booth #1218.