The world’s leading airport exhibition and conference opens next month!

More than 270 international exhibitors drawn from across Europe, Middle East, North America, Asia and beyond will be in Amsterdam at Passenger Terminal Expo 2023 next month to showcase their latest innovations, product launches, service enhancements and customer case studies – all in one place for a full three days of intense networking, solution sourcing and intelligence gathering. (See an exclusive preview here.)

Visitors will be able to see first hand the latest developments designed to increase operational efficiency, boost airport capacity and improve the passenger experience. Highlights include AI and advanced decision support to optimize gate parking and resource allocation; a cutting-edge security lane solution that can achieve a throughput of 220-240 passengers per lane/hour; an airport security solution designed to deliver shorter wait times, an improved passenger experience and lower total cost of ownership; a low-cost bag-tag solution to help airports incorporate RFID tracking into their existing BHS infrastructure; and a passenger flow analysis platform that uses lidar data to detect, classify and track objects such as passengers and bags.

See all the latest exhibitor news here.

This year, Passenger Terminal Expo, which takes place at the RAI Amsterdam, March 14-16, 2023, will be celebrating its 25th anniversary, with all attendees invited to an Opening Day Party on the evening of Tuesday 14 March, where they can enjoy free drinks, refreshments and entertainment. Just like the exhibition, the party is completely free to attend. Register for your free exhibition entry pass here.

Another highlight includes the Skytrax World Airport Awards – the industry’s most coveted accolades – that recognize exceptional performance in terms of the passenger experience provided by airports and carriers. Discover the winners while networking with the world’s leading airport executives and CEOs, at an exclusive awards ceremony on Wednesday, March 15.

DEDICATED CONFERENCE

The Passenger Terminal Conference (rates apply), which takes place alongside the expo, is one of the most important events in the airport and airline industry calendar, where delegates enjoy exclusive access to the views of industry-leading guest speakers as they discuss the hottest topics affecting airports, all while networking with thousands of fellow professionals from airports and airlines worldwide.

Over 400 expert speakers are expected to share their latest thoughts, projects and case studies, with dedicated panel discussions and networking opportunities built into the program to ensure the most valuable exchange of ideas and contacts.

Delegates will be able to choose between sessions on airport/smart cities, regions and transportation connections; aviation security, border control and facilitation; commercial development, retail, concessions, media and experience; future airports; technovation; and increasing airport capacity and flexibility, to name just a few.

Highlights include a joint presentation on cyber threats from Robert Costello, CIO at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and Yemi Oshinnaiye, CIO at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA); London-Heathrow’s retail director, Fraser Brown, who will share how the airport’s retail proposition has evolved through Covid-19 and where the airport sees travel retail’s future direction both physically and digitally; Foster + Partners on the King Salman International Airport masterplan and new terminal in Saudi Arabia; and an update on advanced air mobility (AAM) and airport innovation at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). See the full program of daily tracks here; and reserve your place at the conference (rates apply) here.