Air India to operate from JFK’s new Terminal 6 from 2028

Air India has announced that it will operate out of John F Kennedy International Airport’s new Terminal 6 (JFK T6) from 2028.

Other airlines that have announced movements to T6 include Star Alliance members Air Canada, All Nippon Airways (ANA), Austrian Airlines, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Lufthansa, SWISS, and TAP Air Portugal – in addition to Aer Lingus, Cathay Pacific, Condor, JetBlue, Kuwait Airways, Icelandair, and Norse Atlantic.

Air India’s existing codeshare on interline partnerships with many of these carriers will offer passengers seamless connections from the same terminal to onward destinations across the Americas.

In addition, Air India will expand its premium ground experience in North America, with the launch of its first flagship Maharaja Lounge at JFK Terminal 6. The lounge will span 845m2 in a post-security location overlooking the terminal’s commercial concourse.

Terminal 6 will open in two phases, with the first set of gates opening in 2026 and the remaining gates and terminal completion expected by 2028. T6 is a component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey‘s US$19bn transformation of JFK International Airport.

Air India currently operates daily non-stop services from JFK Terminal 4 to Delhi and Mumbai. Its current operations at Terminal 4 will continue normally until the airline’s planned move to T6 in 2028.

The new Terminal 6 will be developed and operated by JFK Millennium Partners (JMP).

Steve Thody, JMP’s chief executive officer, said, “Air India is a globally recognized carrier undergoing a bold transformation, and T6 is built to support that vision. From shorter walks and modern design to an environment focused on comfort and efficiency, T6 will offer Air India passengers an entirely new and elevated guest experience.”

Campbell Wilson, chief executive officer and managing director, Air India, said, “New York has long been one of India’s most important global gateways; it’s a relationship that spans more than six decades. Our move to Terminal 6 will complement the deployment of our flagship aircraft offering the “new Air India experience” to our customers. T6’s guest-centric design, operational efficiency and the proximity to fellow Star Alliance members will further elevate our customers’ experience and enable smoother, seamlessly connected journeys.”

Related news, JFK Terminal 6 announces two new passenger service partnerships