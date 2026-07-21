US government watchdog tells TSA to update its cybersecurity roadmap

A new report by the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) says the Transportation Security Administration‘s (TSA) cybersecurity goals and objectives are out of date.

TSA set out its aims to prioritize cybersecurity within the agency and in the transportation systems sector in its 2018 Cybersecurity Roadmap, which is now eight years old in a fast-changing threat environment.

GAO notes that as well as being outdated, the roadmap is no longer aligned with the latest Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity Strategy. “The roadmap also does not identify the offices responsible for implementing it or define the agency’s cybersecurity-related roles and responsibilities in overseeing airport and aircraft operator security programs,” GAO said.

The watchdog has warned that until TSA updates its roadmap to clearly identify its aviation cybersecurity roles and responsibilities, the agency cannot fully hold relevant entities accountable or enable continuous improvements to its related efforts. GAO also said that clarity in TSA’s cybersecurity roles, and in turn those of stakeholders, could help minimize the risk of systems being exploited.

GAO’s review also found cybersecurity shortcomings at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and has made recommendations to both TSA and the FAA in order to improve cyber defenses.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agreed with GAO’s recommendation that TSA update its cybersecurity roadmap. DHS told the watchdog that the recommendation will be implemented after the department’s effort to align its cybersecurity strategy with the President’s Cyber Strategy for America.

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