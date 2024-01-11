Berlin Brandenburg assumes responsibility for security controls and expands CT rollout

Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) has taken over the organization, management, implementation and financing of aviation security controls from the federal police, in accordance with the German Aviation Security Act (LuftSiG).

BER is the second German airport after Frankfurt am Main to assume responsibility for aviation security controls on passengers and their baggage. The aim is to functionally enhance processes and, therefore, further reduce waiting times for passengers.

There are also plans to increase the number of CT scanners at BER. The first five of eight CT scanners in Terminal 2 were put into operation on January 1. Passengers using the new CT lanes no longer have to remove liquids, smartphones and other electronic devices from their carry-on bags. The new equipment will also be installed in Terminal 1, preparations for which are already underway.