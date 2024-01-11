Delta expands Digital ID program to LAX, LGA and JFK airports

Delta Air Lines debuted its Digital ID program in 2021 at the airline’s Detroit and Atlanta hubs. Developed in close partnership with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the technology is now expanding to three more US airports.

Delta Digital ID uses biometric facial matching to eliminate the need for an agent-facilitated document check, enabling customers to move through bag drop and security checkpoints more conveniently. The optional technology is eligible to customers who have a TSA PreCheck membership, passport information and a Known Traveler Number stored in their Delta profile, a (free) SkyMiles membership, and the Fly Delta app.

Eligible customers will receive a notification in their Fly Delta app when traveling from a Digital ID-enabled airport. Once opted in, Delta Digital ID becomes part of a customer’s SkyMiles profile, though they may choose to opt out at any time. Delta does not save or store any biometric data.

Eligible customers can also opt into Digital ID via their SkyMiles profile on Delta.com. A passport and/or Known Traveler Number will need to be stored in the customer’s SkyMiles profile before they’re able to opt in.

Customers can use Delta Digital ID to check bags and move through security without having to show a physical ID, following the post-launch verification period. They will navigate to the appropriate line as indicated by the green “Delta Digital ID” icon, look into the camera at bag drop and/or the security checkpoint, and use their digital identity in place of a physical ID.

While time savings at security lines vary according to airport volume, the airline says Delta Digital ID transactions at bag drop take an average time of 30 seconds – a near-1.5-minute time savings from the standard bag drop time of two minutes.

Delta expects to expand the technology to additional hubs this year.