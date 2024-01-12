Point Security to market Liberty Defense’s Hexwave

Liberty Defense has entered into a strategic, non-exclusive distribution agreement with Point Security to introduce Hexwave to US airports. Point Security has 30 years of experience in the sale, rental and service of checkpoint security equipment.

As part of the distribution agreement, Point Security will add the Hexwave walkthrough people screening system to its security equipment and services portfolio. The system uses AI and machine learning to detect weapons and other threats in real time.

In November, Liberty Defense announced that it had delivered a Hexwave system to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), completing the contract under the TSA’s On-Person Screening Capability Program for the screening of aviation workers.

