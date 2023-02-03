Beumer to demonstrate power of data analytics at Passenger Terminal Expo

Automated baggage handling systems supplier Beumer Group will attend Passenger Terminal Expo in Amsterdam on March 14-16, 2023, to discuss its developments and installations, along with its views on the current state of the aviation industry and the route to recovery in the sector.

In its recent report, Airports 2023 Outlook: The Road to Recovery, Beumer concludes that the airport sector continues to be volatile, and the aftereffects of the Covid-19 pandemic are still being felt. It asserts that after suffering for the past few years, the airport industry’s road to recovery leads through digitalization and a reassessment of airport business models. With the huge volumes of data now available to airports, the report argues that data analytics is becoming an essential ingredient of a smooth operation and will be responsible for futureproofing those operations. Finally, it points out that airports can look forward to their systems being able to recommend and make decisions for them as the future of data analytics increasingly moves into decision science.

Beumer Group will exhibit at Booth 1345 at Passenger Terminal Expo in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on March 14-16, 2023.