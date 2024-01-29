Phnom Penh International Airport achieves ACA Level 3

Cambodia’s Phnom Penh International Airport has been awarded Level 3 Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) accreditation by the Airports Council International (ACI) in recognition of its decarbonization activities.

Launched in 2009, the ACA program requires the monitoring of an airport’s carbon footprint and the implementation of actions to reduce its footprint over the years.

To achieve its targets, Phnom Penh airport has invested heavily in highly efficient chiller systems for the central air conditioning, replaced all light sources with LED technologies and reduced the use of diesel ground generators.

To achieve Level 3, the airport’s third parties, such as restaurants, fuel suppliers and airliners, are now enrolled into the program, further curbing carbon footprint emissions.

Operator Cambodia Airports has also deployed a comprehensive program aiming at waste management, streamlining water consumption, and protecting natural resources and biodiversity. It also includes the building of waste sorting facility to recover recyclable wastes and separate food waste from the rest, and the replacement of waste bins to promote waste segregation at the source.

Cyril Girot, CEO of Cambodia Airports, said, “Being a pioneer and a leader in environmental actions is a key strategy for Cambodia Airports, powered by Vinci Airports. Doubling down the ACA program, Phnom Penh Airport has successfully been certified ISO 14001 in December 2023. The achievements demonstrate our strong commitment to coping with the challenges of global climate change.

“I want to express my appreciation to our personnel and partners in actively taking part in these environmental initiatives, contributing to all communities and make real the positive mobility.”