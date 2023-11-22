Capgemini to provide DevOps support to London Heathrow

Capgemini has signed a four-year deal with London Heathrow Airport to provide DevOps support for its technology estate.

Capgemini is to assist Heathrow to deliver a bespoke and streamlined airport experience for passengers, by offering up a supplier marketplace curated to display the most appropriate products and services. The new contract will extend Capgemini and Heathrow’s 14-year relationship to 2027.

Heathrow is looking to technological solutions to drive greater efficiencies and experiences for both passengers and colleagues as it continues in its post-Covid recovery. Its vision is to provide the best airport experience in the world, using a ‘One Heathrow’ ecosystem and platform that connects passengers with suppliers.

Capgemini will deliver further development and support of existing products and services such as: reserve and collect shopping; parking and services; customer service; and 24/7 Level 2 support. This will continue the work started by Capgemini and Salesforce in 2018 to deliver Heathrow’s commercial digital vision.

As a new addition to the scope, Capgemini and Salesforce will introduce a greater level of personalization to the passenger experience using Salesforce Data Cloud and Marketing Cloud to better use customer data and analytics. Capgemini will also assist Heathrow in re-launching its VIP service which offers bespoke solutions to high profile travelers.

Bill Twibill, vice president, travel and transportation at Capgemini, said, “Through our previous work with Heathrow we learned that agility is vital. By adopting a collaborative, agile delivery model we were able to work together to pivot rapidly when required and continue to deliver results that matter most to Heathrow.”

Bob Stickland, head of technology commercial and digital platforms at Heathrow Airport, said, “Capgemini has demonstrated over the past decade that it understands and is committed to our vision of providing the best experience for passengers traveling through our airport, while also being able to overcome challenges and deliver true technological change.”

