Cardiff Airport implements Veovo management and revenue technology

Veovo’s airport management and revenue technology has been selected by Cardiff Airport in Wales to provide staff with up-to-the-moment information for faster, more proactive decision-making.

Like at other regional airports, the staff at Cardiff Airport juggle many responsibilities, making it vital that they have access to trusted data and insights to make fast, accurate operational decisions. The new web-based Veovo Flight Management application and Airport Operations Database (AODB) will provide role-based information, alerts and recommendations, making it easier for staff to prioritize activities and proactively respond to peak-demand periods and pre-empt issues.

Allocation of resources to flights, such as gate parking, check-in counters and luggage belts, will also be managed by the new platform, ensuring that they are used in the most efficient way possible. In parallel, Veovo’s Revenue Management application is to be implemented to increase the efficiency of Cardiff’s aeronautical billing by automating the preparation and processing of invoices, improving revenue assurance and cash flow.

James Williamson, CEO at Veovo, said, “Airports of all sizes are switching on to the power of joined-up thinking based on live data to improve real-time decision making and collaboration. We are delighted to partner with Cardiff to help them optimize their assets and resources and ultimately deliver a better experience for both airlines and passengers.”

Spencer Birns, CEO at Cardiff Airport, added, “It is great to be in a position to modernize our technology and upgrade to Veovo’s system, which will enhance our customer experience.”

