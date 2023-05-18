ChangeGroup to operate foreign exchange services at Newcastle Airport

A contract has been secured by ChangeGroup to offer a range of currency exchange services at Newcastle International Airport in the UK.

ChangeGroup will open two branches at the international hub, one in the departure lounge and one in arrivals alongside six multi-currency ATMs. Working closely with Newcastle International Airport to ensure strong cohesion on the overall design of the terminal, ChangeGroup has made significant investments in the ambience of the branches. The look has been crafted to enhance travelers’ airport experience and ensure they are able to easily identify the branches, with LED lighting displays employed to ensure messaging is clear, captivating and up-to-the-minute.

These branches will provide travelers with a range of premium services, including fast travel cash in all major currencies and international bank transfers. The sales consultants that ChangeGroup prides itself on will offer customer service and assisting travelers with any inquiries.

Sacha Zackariya, CEO and co-founder of ChangeGroup International, said, “Newcastle International Airport is an excellent addition to our network and a very exciting location for us to be operating in. By securing another significant UK airport we have further established ourselves as the operator of choice for major landlords across the country. We’ve developed a fantastic partnership with Newcastle International Airport and are beyond confident that the seamless integration of our services will enrich travelers’ experience at the airport.”

Dean Ward, director of commercial at Newcastle International Airport, said, “We are delighted to welcome ChangeGroup and to be part of their ambitious UK growth strategy. In recent months we have worked closely with the team to create two fantastic-looking branches in convenient locations and look forward to welcoming customers this summer. The investment from ChangeGroup is one of many exciting new developments planned across the airport in the next 12 months as we continue to improve our commercial offering.”

