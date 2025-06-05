Rome’s Fiumicino Airport launches Italy’s largest second-life battery energy storage system

In partnership with German research institute Fraunhofer, ADR (Aeroporti di Roma) and Enel have launched the Pioneer project (airPort sustaInability secONd lifE battEry stoRage) at Rome’s Fiumicino International Airport. According to the partners, it is the largest energy storage system using hybrid second-life batteries in Italy, and one of the largest in Europe.

Circular economy

Pioneer is projected to save 16,000 tons of CO 2 emissions over 10 years. The storage system accumulates renewable energy to be used even when the sun is not out, and leverages used electric vehicle batteries, giving them a second life. It is said to be the only example of integration of heterogeneous batteries from three different car manufacturers (Nissan, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis).

Loccioni, a benchmark system integrator in the energy and automotive worlds, has transformed 762 battery packs and modules that can no longer be used in powertrains into a 10MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). The system is fully integrated with the airport’s solar farm, which the airport states is the largest self-consumption photovoltaic system in a European airport.

“The Pioneer project represents a concrete example of our strategy, because it brings together our strong commitment to environmental sustainability, the ability to enhance technological innovation and the determination to effectively work as a system with the country’s excellences, such as Enel,” said Marco Troncone, CEO of Aeroporti di Roma.

“This new project will be integrated synergistically with the recently inaugurated solar farm, within the ESG strategy supported by the parent company Mundys, and which positions Fiumicino airport, a hub for passengers and goods, also as a platform for energy efficiency and independence. We are therefore consolidating our path toward decarbonization and energy autonomy of our airports, with the aim of reaching net zero by 2030.”

Launch ceremony

The Pioneer launch event at Fiumicino was attended by: Adolfo Urso, Italy’s minister of enterprises and the Made in Italy initiative; Mario Baccini, Mayor of Fiumicino; Francesca Gostinelli, head of innovation at head of Enel X Global Retail; Nicola Rossi, chairman of ADR; Vincenzo Nunziata, CEO of ADR; Marco Troncone, chief aviation officer at ADR; Ivan Bassato, chairman of Loccioni; and Claudio Eminente, central director for economic programming and infrastructure development at Enac.

As the Pioneer project was selected among the winners of the Innovation Fund SSC-2020 call promoted by the European Agency for Climate, Environment and Infrastructure (CINEA), Annachiara Vercellin, project advisor-innovation fund at CINEA, was also in attendance.

“Pioneer is the first project of its kind in Italy: a multifunctional energy platform serving Fiumicino airport that, by combining decarbonization, energy autonomy and competitiveness, represents an advanced model for the energy and digital transition,” stated Urso.

“This is an initiative that integrates circular economy and digitalization through an innovative system for reusing spent electric vehicle batteries and generating energy to support national competitiveness. Projects like this demonstrate how Italy is able to combine environmental sustainability and production competitiveness: a crucial challenge for the future of Italy and Europe.”

“The Pioneer project shows that innovation is the primary enabler of the energy transition: it accelerates electrification on a large scale thanks to a circular economy model that gives a new life to spent batteries,” stated Gostinelli, head of Enel X Global Retail at Enel.

“At the launch of this cutting-edge project, which actively contributes to decarbonization while offering tangible support to the stability of the electricity grid, we are particularly proud to emphasize the fact that it is the result of a partnership that has pooled the expertise and know-how of mainly Italian companies – the ingenuity of Made in Italy put at the service of technological progress, national innovation that supports the sustainability and the advancement of the country.”

