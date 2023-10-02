Changi Airport completes Terminal 2 engineering and expansion works

Operations in the northern wing of Terminal 2 (T2) at Changi Airport have commenced after three and a half years of engineering work to extend the life of critical systems, and expansion works.

This project has brought Changi’s overall capacity to 90 million passengers per annum (mppa); T2’s handling capacity has increased by five mppa to 28 mppa. While a number of shops and dining options, as well as facilities and amenities, are already open, passengers can look forward to the full suite of T2 attractions, stores and restaurants as they are launched progressively. The full reopening of T2 will be celebrated with an event in early November 2023.

The T2 expansion project has added 15,500m2 to the terminal building to support additional infrastructure, new systems and more retail offerings. The departure hall now houses a central common-use fast and seamless travel (FAST) zone, with more automated check-in kiosks and bag drop machines, while the immigration halls have been expanded to support additional automated immigration lanes. T2 is the first terminal in Changi to have automated special assistance lanes at both arrival and departure immigration.

T2’s critical systems and building equipment that were reaching the end of their life were upgraded to more efficient models. A new chiller plant delivers cooling at 30% lower energy consumption. At the baggage claim hall, two existing baggage belts have been lengthened to handle a higher volume of bags, to cater to wide-body aircraft. The terminal’s baggage handling system has enhanced security features, and its early baggage storage system has been upgraded from semi-automated to fully automated, enabling some 2,400 bags to be stored at any time. These features significantly enhance manpower productivity.

The design concept of T2 draws inspiration from nature. It incorporates natural materials in its wall cladding and flooring, complemented by lush green columns showcasing a distinctive array of plants. The terminal design creates a serene and soothing atmosphere for both passengers and visitors, fostering a sense of tranquillity and relaxation.

Tan Lye Teck, program director for Changi Airport Group’s Terminal 2 expansion project, said, “We extend our deep gratitude to the Ministry of Transport, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, as well as other agencies and partners for their support toward the T2 Expansion Project.

“We also greatly appreciate the entire airport community for their close collaboration and steadfast partnership. We commit to delivering exceptional customer service and look forward to taking the passenger experience to new heights with the refreshed T2.”

A raft of new retail and food and beverage (F&B) stores are available in both the public and transit areas. Eight in 10 shops are open at T2, with more shops joining the line-up of commercial offerings in the coming weeks.

The public areas of T2 have welcomed several new-to-Changi brands, both local and international. Dim sum lovers can find in their favorites at homegrown brand Swee Choon. Its Hong Kong milk tea gelato, developed in collaboration with local ice cream café Creamier, will be launching first at Changi Airport.

Another new-to-Changi brand, Kenangan Coffee, from Indonesia, is known not just for offering high-quality coffee at an accessible price point, but a wide selection of beverages where Asia meets the world. One of its specialties is the Kenangan Latte which blends espresso and gula aren, a natural sweetener.

Chagee, a premium tea brand that is also making its Changi debut, brings with it a curated selection of milk and fruit teas. Familiar brands making their return to T2’s public areas include bakery Paris Baguette, with a digital concept store, and traditional Chinese medicine retailer Eu Yan Sang.

The Gourmet Garden dining area offers a panoramic view of the apron, enabling diners to sit back and take in the sight of planes taxiing, and also has draping foliage. Passengers can grab quick bites at new-to-Changi Korean chain GOPIZZA, coffee house Hudsons, smoothie stand Boost Juice, and donut kiosk Dunkin’, or access Asian cuisine with more new-to-Changi brands like Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu and Chef Wei HK Cheong Fun. Travelers can also look through a variety of newly opened shops, including luxury Italian jeweler Pomellato and Old Seng Choong, which specializes in heritage recipes and nostalgic baked goods.

The 2 Bears Hideout is a nature-themed activity feature for children and passengers can find the latest sports and live TV programs at the new TV lounge on a large LED screen. Comfortable plush seating and multiple charging points, including wireless charging pods, are available.

Eligible passengers can also use the DBS Private Access Lounge, KrisFlyer Gold Lounge, SATS Premier Lounge, and SilverKris Lounge before their departure flights. The Ambassador Transit Hotel and Lounge, as well as the Connect at Changi Lounge (a space for the business community to network), are also available.