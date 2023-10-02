Schiphol to focus on infrastructure maintenance and upgrades

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Netherlands, has announced that it will invest €3bn (US$3.2bn) between 2024 and 2027 to catch up on planned maintenance and upgrades.

Areas of infrastructure set to undergo maintenance or be renewed include Pier C, the baggage basement, climate-control systems, walkways, aircraft stands and taxiways.

Ruud Sondag, CEO, Schiphol, said, “After too much of a focus on costs and growth for many years, we must now play catch-up in order to offer employees, travelers and airlines the necessary quality. Quantity took precedence over quality and that didn’t do the assets at our airport any good. Things need to be done differently and investments need to be made in our location and facilities to align everything with our quality and sustainability ambitions.

“We are going to catch up on maintenance to improve, upgrade and make the airport more sustainable. This is necessary and in everybody’s interest at the airport. Good working conditions, reliability, sustainability and safety are our starting points. It’s a big task, with works at the heart of the airport and a continuous operation. Of course, we’ll do everything we can to limit the risk of consequences for travelers and airlines, but some inconvenience cannot be ruled out.”

Planned projects include:

• Renovation of Lounge 1 and 2

• Renewal of more than 200 walkways and lifts, and replacement of 18 passenger bridges

• Pier A – set for completion in 2024

• Renovation of Pier C – improvements in technology, systems, sustainability, spatial layout and seating (design tender to be issued soon)

• Baggage system and new baggage basement (construction in 2026)

• Potential new terminal on top of the new baggage basement (TBD)