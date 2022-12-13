FedEx installs new package sorting technology at Stansted Airport

FedEx Express Europe has implemented package sorting technology at its London Stansted Airport facility in the UK.

The automated scanning and sorting technology has been introduced to speed up the flow of exports through the site’s operations resulting in approximately 80% of shipments bound for international markets being scanned and approved by machines.

The upgrade is part of an ongoing redevelopment of the facility and follows a previous expansion of the building in December 2020. Work is also underway on a new FedEx import sort system expected to be completed in 2023. The total investment by FedEx into Stansted for these ongoing projects is estimated at US$25m.

The FedEx Express gateway facility at Stansted Airport is dedicated to processing international import and export shipments. Located just 68km away from London, Stansted Airport currently handles over 258,000 metric tons of cargo annually. This location is expected to improve businesses’ access to international markets through FedEx Express’s road and air network.

Alun Cornish, managing director, ramp and gateways operations for Northern Europe at FedEx said, “The Stansted Airport facility plays a key role in the economic development of London and the Southeast, connecting our customers and helping them grow their businesses within the UK and around the world. With this investment, we’re demonstrating our long-term commitment to the region, for the upcoming peak season and beyond.”