Geneva Airport upgrades runway safety software

Air navigation service provider Skyguide and ADB Safegate have completed the Advanced Runway Safety Improvement (ARSI) IT2 safety software upgrades for Geneva Airport in Switzerland.

The runway software upgrades are intended to reduce runway incursions and create greater situational awareness for air traffic controllers. The recent go-live of the ARSI IT2 offers an advanced feature set that enhances operational safety, efficiency and usability.

The new safety improvements required upgrades to the airport’s Electronic Flight Strip System (EFSS), developed by ADB Safegate as part of its tower portfolio, as well as improvements to the advanced surface movement guidance and control system (A-SMGCS).

This will improve the situational awareness of air traffic controllers by enabling them to immediately detect critical situations of clearance conflicts or non-compliance with given clearances using alerts and warnings.

Pascal Hochstasser, chief, tower and approach, Geneva, Skyguide, said, “With the introduction of the expanded ARSI IT2, we can provide air traffic controllers at Geneva Airport with the advanced safety tools they need for success. Our engineering team benefited greatly by the expertise of ADB Safegate to develop, test and deliver on time a high-quality electronic flight strip solution that meets the needs of both operational and technical staff.”

Gonzalo Moreno-Muñoz, vice president, tower, ADB Safegate, said, “ADB Safegate is pleased to provide Skyguide with an advanced EFSS implementation in this high-demand integration environment. We are committed to a long-lasting partnership with Skyguide and to supporting their strategic priorities of safety, automation and environmental demands.”

