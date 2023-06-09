Honeywell advanced visual docking guidance system deployed at Napoli International Airport

Napoli International Airport (NAP) in Italy will deploy Honeywell’s advanced visual docking guidance system (A-VDGS) at its gates.

The guidance system enables aircraft to safely come to parking positions after landing to improve turnaround management performance. The docking technology will ensure NAP can increase operational efficiency and enhance the customer experience and overall airport safety.

Honeywell is set to deploy the A-VDGS units at four contact parking stands. A-VDGS will be integrated to help optimize gate usage and airport operations by capturing real-time aircraft gate arrival and departure times, as well as increasing the capability of the airport’s existing passenger terminal resources. Combining customized hardware and software components, the system will be integrated into a one-gate ecosystem, meeting the airport’s concept of operation (ConOps). Additionally, through advanced safety algorithms that can detect moving or stationary objects up to 100m, A-VDGS provides guidance to pilots to help detect obstacles that could pose risks to an aircraft, enabling efficient docking.

“Today’s airports increasingly rely on efficient gate assignment and real-time views of gate activity to optimize performance,” said Alexander Cowen, general manager of global airports at Honeywell. “We’ve worked with Napoli Airport to enhance its indoor airport operations or terminal, and now it’s time to deliver our technologies for airside. With our proprietary A-VDGS, Napoli will increase its capability of safe gate operations, benefitting both travelers and airlines.”

