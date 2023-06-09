Keflavik International implements Veovo passenger flow solution

Iceland’s Keflavik International Airport has implemented Veovo’s Queue Balancer solution to optimize passenger flow and improve the transfer experience at its border control.

The Queue Balancer solution is intended to automate and dynamically balance the movement of local arriving and transferring passengers. With this solution, the airport aims to maximize resources, enhance throughput, improve passenger experience and ensure on-time performance.

Using sensors and real-time data, Veovo’s Queue Balancing solution automatically directs passengers through dynamic signage to the next available lane or counter, eliminating the need for staff-managed queue distribution. Upon entering the immigration hall, dedicated lines separate transfers and local arrivals, and displays guide passengers to the nearest available counters.

The solution intelligently calculates the most suitable line for passengers based on factors such as wait times, occupancy and processing speed, thereby maximizing throughput. Additionally, the system prioritizes specific passenger categories if their queue time exceeds the service level target. For instance, when the predicted transfer queue time surpasses service levels, more transfer passengers are called forward to the holding zones, accelerating the overall process.

“Keflavik Airport is committed to delivering a seamless and stress-free experience for our passengers, and the Veovo Queue Balancer is an important part of this effort,” said Gudmundur Gautason, director of business insight and customer excellence at Keflavik Airport. “We are confident that it will enhance our operational efficiency, improve on-time performance and reduce wait times for our transferring passengers, ensuring they reach their connecting flights on time.”

James Williamson, CEO of Veovo, said, “Isavia are a fantastic innovator in using technology to improve experiences through the airports. We are proud to partner with them to bring this capability into operation to create a positive impact on passengers at Keflavik Airport and to be able to extend the use of our AI-powered platform to support Isavia’s goals.”

