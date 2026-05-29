Hong Kong Airport’s Terminal 2 opens for departures

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) has commenced passenger departures operations at its new, expanded Terminal 2 (T2), with Hong Kong Airlines becoming the first carrier to relocate its check-in counters from Terminal 1 (T1).

T2’s first day of operation on May 27 saw 36 flights scheduled to depart from around 8:00am. The remaining 14 airlines will relocate their check-in services in batches by June 10.

Vivian Cheung, CEO of Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK), said, “We are delighted to see the smooth relocation of airline partners to T2 and the positive passenger response to the new facilities. Positioned to serve leisure travel and mainly regional short-haul flights, T2 is seamlessly connected to and complements T1, which mainly focuses on long-haul and transfer/transit services. Together, the two terminals strengthen HKIA’s capacity to meet growing passenger demand while enhancing passenger experience.”

The departures process at T2 is underpinned by a range of smart technologies. Passengers check in and drop bags at self-service counters before passing through security gates equipped with facial recognition technology. They then proceed through smart security screening channels and complete immigration clearance before boarding an automated people mover (APM) to T1 for their flights.

T2 is accessible via Airport Express, airport buses and taxis, and is directly connected to Car Park 3, which offers more than 1,000 spaces. A food court and retail stores have opened within the terminal, with four dining outlets and a convenience store operating around the clock.

In the next phase of development, passengers will use boarding gates in the new T2 Concourse (T2C) for both departures and arrivals. T2C is expected to be operational before the end of 2027, subject to traffic demand.

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