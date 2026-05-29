London Luton Airport and GXO open consolidation center

London Luton Airport has opened a new consolidation center operated by GXO Logistics in one of three previously empty hangars at the airport.

The new facility will provide LLA with a more efficient logistical approach to receive and process the hundreds of thousands of retail goods delivered to the airport each year, enabling the consolidation of deliveries from multiple suppliers to over 50 shops and restaurants across the airport terminal.

Deliveries will be made using lower carbon HVO-powered vehicles and are expected to reduce vehicle movements and emissions across the airport campus.

The development is part of a transformational £11.5m (US$15.4m) refurbishment program that will see the two remaining vacant hangars repurposed to accommodate an easyJet apprenticeship training campus for aspiring engineers, and aircraft engineering and maintenance facilities.

London Luton Airport said the new consolidation center will create up to 30 new jobs for local people, rising to 150 once the full refurbishment program is completed.

Alberto Martin, CEO at London Luton Airport, said, “The investment is a fantastic example of our collaborative relationship with the airport owner Luton Rising, and how we can work together to deliver tangible benefits for local people and the growing network of local businesses that make up our supply chain.

“The facility provides the airport with an even more efficient, resilient and scalable platform to receive and consolidate thousands of goods, from soap to sauces, on behalf of the growing number of shops and restaurants that our passengers can now enjoy across the terminal.”

Martin Cooper, managing director, technology and consumer goods at GXO UK and Ireland, said, “This new consolidation center is a great addition to London Luton Airport’s operation and a project we’re delighted to be part of. Consolidation centers like this simplify and streamline the supply chain for everyone involved – from suppliers through to the shops and restaurants serving LLA’s passengers.”

The hangar that houses the new facility was formerly owned by Monarch Airlines and acquired by LLA in February 2024.

Construction of the consolidation center was successfully completed by Neville Special Projects and AREA.

Related news, Gatwick Airport partners with Wildlife Trusts on £1m carbon removal initiative