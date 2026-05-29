Changi Airport hosts Peanuts sports-themed installation

Singapore’s Changi Airport is hosting a Peanuts-themed pop-up experience from May 29 to July 12, centered on a sports concept featuring Snoopy and his siblings Belle, Andy, Spike, Marbles and Olaf.

The centerpiece installation, located in the Terminal 3 Departure Hall, features a 5m-tall Snoopy figure alongside an oversized football. Supporting displays around the main installation depict Snoopy’s siblings taking part in various sports including rugby and track and field.

A dedicated play area, the Peanuts Summer Sports Park, has been set up at Terminal 3 opposite check-in row 11. The indoor space includes a sand pit and slide, a train track, climbing structures, a ball pit and a trampoline, targeting younger visitors.

Meet-and-greet sessions with Snoopy, Charlie Brown and Lucy are scheduled across four Saturdays next month, on June 6, June 13, June 20 and June 27.

Photo opportunities are available throughout the terminals, including a locker room-themed installation and a football goalpost setup at Terminal 3 Basement 2. Pop-up retail stores carrying Peanuts merchandise are located across Terminals 2 and 3.

The activation is tied to Changi Airport’s loyalty and app ecosystem, with Changi Rewards members able to access a photobooth experience at the main installation and redeem themed premiums via the Changi App.

Related news, AI guest experience holograms deployed in LaGuardia’s Terminal B