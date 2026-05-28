Nice Côte d’Azur Airport completes major retail overhaul

Aéroport Nice Côte d’Azur has carried out a transformation of its retail offering across all three terminals over the last 18 months, unveiling 42 redesigned or new shops covering 6,300m².

The project, launched in September 2023, covers almost the entire retail and service mix across the scheduled and business aviation terminals, except for bars and restaurants in Terminals 1 and 2 and the business aviation terminal. The revamped offering spans premium, luxury and niche positioning, with a particular focus on perfumery, leather goods, fashion and local Mediterranean craftsmanship.

The airport says the new line-up includes concepts not previously seen in France, as well as globally recognized brands in fashion and perfumery that are unavailable at any other French airport outside Paris. In the travel essentials segment, a new concept is being trialled that introduces unexpected product categories in partnership with established market brands.

Among the more notable additions is a multi-brand luxury fashion boutique offering second-hand products – described by the airport as an unprecedented move in the French airport sector, aimed at meeting growing consumer demand for more meaningful purchases.

Service Centres in both commercial aviation terminals have also been fully refurbished, expanded and broadened in scope.

“Nice Côte d’Azur Airport has a twofold specificity: it is the gateway to an exceptional region, which is world-renowned and widely recognized; and it is designed and experienced as a laboratory for the airport of tomorrow,” said Franck Goldnadel, chairman of the executive board at airport operator Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur. “This is naturally reflected in our new retail offering, which delivers an unusual encounter inspired by the colors and scents of the Riviera, as well as retail spaces and concepts that are entirely new to a French airport.”

Candice Cadreils, director of the commercial business unit at Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur, added that the renovation was designed to serve all passenger categories: “Arriving at, or departing from, Nice should feel different from any other journey. We have succeeded in attracting or retaining iconic brands representing French excellence that travellers will not find in any other airport. This demonstrates the strong trust that exists between us and our partners, whether long-standing or newly arrived.”

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