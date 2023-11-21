Ink Innovation implements departure control system at Gällivare Lapland Airport

Ink Innovation has integrated its Ink Departure Control System (DCS) at Gällivare Lapland Airport (GEV) in Sweden.

This collaboration is intended to improve the efficiency of Amapola Flyg’s passenger operations. Leveraging Ink DCS’s cloud-based technology is expected to ensure not only swift implementation but also robust, scalable solutions adaptable to evolving airport needs. The partners asserted that in places like the Arctic Circle, efficient travel operations are not mere convenience – they serve as vital lifelines linking remote communities to major urban centers.

Annika Edlund, traffic manager at Gällivare Flygplats, said, “We opted for Ink after Amapola introduced us to the solutions of Ink Innovation, as we required a system to purchase. Previously, we had experience with airlines that utilised DCS of another vendor. However, Ink DCS is more affordable for us, and we’ve got the system in place quickly.”

Janet Richards, chief commercial officer at Ink, said, “Ink’s mission has consistently been to reinvent the way we travel, with a central emphasis on connecting journeys through technology. The integration at Gällivare Lapland Airport is yet another step toward realizing our vision.”

Gällivare Lapland Airport was originally a military airfield. The first landing for regular civil traffic took place on April 18, 1971. The new station building was completed in 1994. Lapland Airport is located only 10 minutes’ drive outside the Gällivare urban area.

