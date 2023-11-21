Passenger Terminal Today
Blighter and Genetec security system deployed at UK airport

Pic: Blighter Surveillance Systems

Blighter Surveillance Systems has announced the deployment of an integrated security system at an undisclosed major UK airport.

The system comprises the company’s BlighterView HMI and Genetec’s unified security platform, Security Center. It is designed to deliver intrusion protection and controlled zone monitoring across the entire airport premises, providing a security ‘shield’ against attacks and intrusion, including unauthorized drone activity.

BlighterView HMI 2 is a PC-based software application for displaying and controlling multiple Blighter radar units and associated peripherals. Genetec’s Security Center provides operators with a unified radar and camera feed through a single-pane-of-glass interface. This integrates with the airport’s security infrastructure for overall situational awareness.

For more security news, please click here.

