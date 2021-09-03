Istanbul recognized as most efficient large airport in Europe

Istanbul Airport in Turkey has been praised for its efficiency after winning an award at the 24th Air Transport Research Association (ATRS) World Conference.

The airport was voted ‘The most efficient airport in Europe with more than 40 million passengers per year’ after receiving full marks in criteria such as management strategies, efficiency, capacity, operational efficiency, unit costs and cost competitiveness.

ATRS hosted the Annual Global Airport Performance Benchmarking Project at Embry-Riddle Aviation University in Florida, USA, under the guidance of a team of 16 people including leading academics from Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America.

Fırat Emsen, chief technical officer at Istanbul Airport, said, “Each award we win is very valuable as it shows that our achievements are followed with admiration in the international arena.

“Thanks to our trained teams, we have been implementing our efficiency policies, which we started during the construction stage of Istanbul Airport and continued during the operation phase at every stage of our business.”