Malta Airport installs two automated weather stations

The Meteorological Office at Malta International Airport has invested in two new automated weather stations (AWS), with their installation bringing the number of stations strategically spread across the Maltese Islands up to 10.

The new stations are equipped with instrumentation and advanced sensors that measure precipitation, temperature, humidity, dew point and wind speed as well as capture the wind direction. Real-time updates of the different weather parameters from all 10 stations are also available to the public through the Malta International Airport website.

The first automated weather station is in Mosta, a central location in Malta of which the Meteorological Office and the public previously had limited visibility in relation to weather parameters.

Located in San Lawrenz, Gozo, the second and northwesternmost automated weather station of the network is intended to provide a better understanding of the sister island’s weather patterns, and is the first station to register meteorological conditions brought about by the northwestern winds.

Given that the weather conditions across the Maltese Islands can vary significantly from one location to the next, the two new stations, in addition to the ones found in Bengħajsa, Ħad-Dingli, Valletta, Msida, Selmun, Xagħra, Xewkija and Ħal Luqa, will capture additional weather data that will enable a more complete assessment of Malta’s climatological situation.

Read more of the latest technology updates from the passenger terminal industry, here.