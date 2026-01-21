Editor’s picks – 10 must-see presentations at PTE World Conference 2026

With PTE World 2026 now just a few months away, PT World editor Anthony James selects his top picks from the conference (rates apply) taking place alongside the free-to-attend exhibition – no easy task, given there are over 400 speakers to choose from spread across the full three days (March 17, 18 and 19, 2026) of the event, which this year takes place at the Excel London, UK.

With so much content available – covering topics as diverse as airport cities, regions and connections; airport design, planning and development; airside management and operations; aviation security and facilitation; commercial revenue – planning, optimizing and managing non-aero activities; customer experience; environment and sustainability; future airports and innovation; and technovation – plus lots of fantastic networking opportunities, those interested in attending are advised to reserve their conference pass now to avoid missing out.

Editor’s selected highlights

What: Welcome to London and keynote address

When: Tuesday, March 17

Who: Thomas Woldbye, CEO, Heathrow Airport

Don’t miss the official opening ceremony and keynote address from Heathrow’s CEO, Thomas Woldbye, who recently approved new investment to begin work on a planning application for a third runway. Woldbye joined Heathrow in October 2023 and has since led a focused drive on innovation in passenger service, sustainability and growth at the UK’s hub airport. He is also overseeing a multibillion-pound investment plan to upgrade existing facilities and provide an even better service for passengers. You can read about Heathrow’s masterplanning strategy in an exclusive feature first published in our April 2024 issue; and delegates will discover more about LHR’s expansion plans when Ross Dickie takes to the conference theatre a little later on the morning of Day 1.

What: The new Heraklion International Airport: a sustainable gateway for growth

When: Tuesday, March 17

Who: Nikos Anastasiou, CEO, International Airport Heraklion Crete

This presentation will showcase the new international airport in Heraklion, Crete, Europe’s only greenfield airport under construction. It will outline the ownership model and present the key development milestones leading to the airport opening and its crucial role in the development of Heraklion as a destination. This will include overcoming the capacity constraints of the current airport to create a modern gateway designed for 15 million passengers annually, through innovations in airspace design and infrastructure development. It will also present the airport masterplan and how the modern airport advances social impact, sustainability, environmental stewardship and community development. You can read more about the project in an exclusive feature published in our September 2023 issue.

What: Navi Mumbai International Airport: a new gateway to India

When: Wednesday, March 18

Who: Chintan Shukla, head of planning and design, Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd; and Cristiano Ceccato de Sabata, director, Zaha Hadid Architects

In October 2025, Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) was inaugurated by Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India. NMIA is the first in a series of greenfield airports under development in India, and embodies the country’s considerable effort in growing its commercial aviation infrastructure. Developed as a public-private partnership by Adani Airports and the government of Maharashtra, NMIA was designed by Zaha Hadid Architects and built by EPC contractor Larsen & Toubro. This talk will summarize the history of the project and its construction, and future developments at this new airport. You can discover more about the project in an exclusive interview with Jeet Adani in the January 2026 issue of PT World.

What: Airport dining today: striking the right balance to drive growth

When: Tuesday, March 17

Who: Christine Bony, VP for dining marketing, Lagardère Travel Retail

Airport dining is no longer what it used to be. It continues to attract more travelers by offering a fully fledged, constantly evolving dining experience. The challenge today is not just growth but finding the right balance between proprietary, international and local brands. During this presentation, Lagardère Travel Retail will demonstrate how combining global expertise with local insight creates bespoke concepts that deliver authentic traveler experiences, operational excellence and sustainable value. You can read more about airport dining in an exclusive feature published in our January 2025 issue.

What: Transforming staff access control for better security and productivity using biometrics

When: Wednesday, March 18

Who: Alan Tan, senior vice president for aerodrome safety and aviation security, Changi Airport Group

This presentation will discuss leveraging technology and biometrics to enable a self-service concept to transform the airport pass application and management process. This removes the need for manual processing, increases staff productivity for the airport community and reduces manpower for airport pass office operations. The speaker will explain how the process can also be applied to airport visitors, reducing time spent exchanging passes and making the visitor experience better. The transformed process results in improved security and a better staff and visitor experience. Check out more on biometrics (digital identities and mobile wallets) in an exclusive feature first published in our September 2025 issue.

What: Operationalizing accessibility: bridging the gap between strategy and frontline teams

When: Wednesday, March 18

Who: Caitlin Thomas, accessibility programs coordinator, Calgary Airports

Join Caitlin as she explains how the challenge for airports is in developing a systematic approach toward how accessibility is undertaken on a practical level. To prevent accessibility from falling into a one-and-done approach, there must be a method by which a continuous improvement loop is achieved. This process is twofold: first, airports should use plain language guidance to interpret standards, to increase awareness of technical standards among frontline teams, including greater awareness of the importance of barrier-free products, facilities and services; and second, through an accessibility quality assurance program, airports can validate regulatory compliance and shift toward a best-in-class approach to identify and remove barriers to equal access. You can read an exclusive feature on how to make the airport retail experience more accessible in our June 2025 issue.

What: Concession redevelopment – where business planning and terminal development intersect

When: Wednesday, March 18

Who: Ingrid Hairston, chief revenue officer, Birmingham Airport Authority

Do you want to create a bold new concession program that reflects the character of your city? Concession redevelopment is a critical aspect of modern airport management and development. It’s not just about aesthetics, but a strategic move that affects financial performance, customer satisfaction and airport branding. Airports that invest in modern, flexible, customer-focused concession areas are better positioned to thrive in a highly competitive global travel market. This session will zero in on the importance of collaboration between airport properties and planning to align commercial goals with operational efficiency and infrastructure constraints to ensure a passenger-friendly, future-ready program. You can read more about concessions planning in an exclusive feature in the latest issue of PT World magazine.

What: Boosting the resilience of an airport against climate risks

When: Wednesday, March 18

Who: Sven Dekkers, director of sustainability, innovation and partnerships, Dubai Airports

Extreme rainfall events are ever more prevalent due to climate uncertainties, and have disrupted airports across geographies. This calls for action from airport asset owners and operators to boost the resilience of their airport portfolios against climate risks. This presentation will cover the steps already undertaken by Dubai Airports and the road ahead for Al Maktoum/Dubai World Airport to serve the interests of the airport, investors, insurers, governments and the public at large. PTW regularly covers sustainability issues – for example, you can read about how best to manage embodied carbon here.

What: Planning for disruption: anticipating redevelopment impacts

When: Thursday, March 19

Who: Brendan Goodrich, manager, infrastructure planning, JetBlue Airways Corporation; and Brendan Smith, lead civil aviation engineer, WSP USA

Redevelopment is inevitable, but disruption doesn’t have to be. This presentation will outline a strategic framework for navigating airport redevelopment challenges, driven by rising passenger volumes, aging infrastructure and evolving technologies. It will guide stakeholders through planning, engagement and minimizing operational impacts while maintaining safety and security. Emphasis is placed on understanding scope, coordinating logistics and using visual tools – like drawings, phasing diagrams and digital models – to anticipate changes. By aligning stakeholder needs and adapting to unforeseen issues, the presentation offers a roadmap for delivering impactful airport projects efficiently, on time and within budget. PTW recently shared more tips on successful project delivery in the September 2025 issue.

What: The journey toward a data-driven airport: from legacy to intelligence

When: Thursday, March 19

Who: Tenna Ørum Kristensen, director of data and analytics, Copenhagen Airports

Discover how, in 2024, Copenhagen Airport embarked on a bold journey to become truly data driven. From a small internal team to a growing central data function, the airport has upgraded its tech stack, launched initiatives in data literacy and governance, and laid the foundation for scalable AI. This talk shares CPH’s strategic transformation – how it’s improving data quality, empowering colleagues and adapting to emerging technologies. The presentation will close with a real-world use case: the airport’s waiting time solution, where real-time sensor data helps dynamically staff security lanes. Proof that data isn’t just for dashboards, it’s for decisions. For more on data dashboards, check out this exclusive feature from the last issue of PT World magazine.