Heathrow approves investment to begin third runway planning work as key 2026 decisions loom

Heathrow Airport has confirmed it has approved new investment to begin work on a planning application for a third runway, marking a further step toward expansion, while highlighting that key regulatory and policy decisions in 2026 will determine whether the project can progress to its next phase.

Expansion at Heathrow is positioned as a major UK infrastructure project that will support long-term national economic growth. A third runway would unlock billions of pounds of private investment across the UK, increase airport capacity, strengthen airline networks, and enhance the UK’s global connectivity for passengers and cargo.

Heathrow says that delivery of the project remains complex. The UK government has set out a timetable to secure planning permission by 2029 and bring a third runway into operation within the following decade. Heathrow’s shareholders continue to support expansion, but the project will only proceed once the required regulatory and policy frameworks are confirmed. A series of decisions on these issues is expected throughout 2026.

In spring 2026, Heathrow requires clarity from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on how early project costs can be recovered. Over the summer, the Department for Transport is expected to publish a draft Airports National Policy Statement (ANPS), alongside a CAA decision on the long-term regulatory model that will underpin private investment. In the autumn, parliament is expected to vote on the final ANPS, setting the planning framework for the project and determining whether the UK remains on track for first flights from a third runway within a decade.

Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye said the decision to begin work on the planning application reflects renewed momentum behind the project.

“Heathrow expansion is taking another significant step forward today as our board greenlights starting work on the planning application,” he said. “This decision means we are on track to secure planning permission by 2029 and reflects ministers’ renewed commitment to expansion and progress made to speed up delivery of the project to boost UK economic growth.

“Heathrow expansion is a critical national project and a central part of our journey to make Heathrow an extraordinary airport, fit for the future. Maintaining momentum will mean the CAA and ministers remain focused on meeting vital milestones in 2026 that are essential to enabling the next phase of delivery.”

