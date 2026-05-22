MIA unveils plans for operations center and digital monitoring hub

Miami International Airport has shared details of a new Airport Operations Center (AOC) and Digital Monitoring Hub, which it says will be the first of its kind in the USA.

Scheduled for completion in 2027, the US$33m, 1,230m2 operations and emergency response facility will be equipped with AI-powered long-range pan-tilt-zoom cameras, real-time digital tower technology and an HD-quality integrated panoramic video wall, providing 360° visibility of the airport’s airside, landside and terminal areas for security and safety awareness.

Hurricane-resistant towers, vibration-controlled platforms, cyber-secure architecture and accommodation for co-locating representatives from 30 agencies will enable the AOC to transition to an emergency operations center during crisis situations.

The future AOC is one of more than 200 projects within the airport’s US$14bn Modernization in Action (MIA) Plan, which is designed to completely transform every customer service touchpoint at the global gateway over the next five years. Other major projects include the new Ibis Garage, which opened in December 2025; the modernization and preventive maintenance of more than 600 elevators, escalators and moving walkways; renovation of 196 public-access restrooms on all three levels of MIA’s terminal and concourses; the new Concourse K expansion scheduled to open in 2029; and the Gate D60 expansion, scheduled for completion in 2030.

In related news, Miami International breaks ground on US$600m Concourse K expansion