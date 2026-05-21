Agilent to supply bulk alarm resolution technology to US airports ahead of FIFA World Cup.

Agilent Technologies has been awarded a contract by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to deploy its Bulk Alarm Resolution Technology (BRT) at passenger security checkpoints at US airports hosting FIFA World Cup 2026 matches.

The BRT system is designed to screen larger quantities of liquids, powders and solids commonly encountered at airport security checkpoints. It uses Agilent’s proprietary Surface Offset Raman Spectroscopy (SORS) combined with algorithms to provide confirmatory screening of liquids, gels, creams, solids and powders through a wide range of containers, including opaque and multilayered materials.

“TSA’s deployment of the BRT, our next-generation alarm resolution technology, is a significant milestone,” said Geoff Winkett, vice president and general manager of the Spectroscopy and Vacuum Division at Agilent. “We look forward to introducing the BRT into TSA’s screening operations to quickly and accurately screen and resolve alarms from powders, liquids and other items.”

Dr Robert Stokes, director of detection and security at Agilent, said the deployment would support security performance and the passenger experience. “Deployment of the BRT at FIFA host city airports will enable the fast and accurate screening of food, liquids, creams and other commonly surrendered items and provide us with the opportunity to enhance operational efficiencies and improve travelers’ experiences.”

The BRT is the latest addition to Agilent’s Insight Series Alarm Resolution systems. Both the BRT and the Insight Series meet global detection requirements for screening liquids, aerosols and gels (LAGs) and are designed to support high-volume security screening operations.

The FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place across multiple US cities in the summer of 2026, with matches also hosted in Canada and Mexico.

In related news, Smiths Detection awarded three new contracts in Japan