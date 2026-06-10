CBP expands mobile passport control to three US Virgin Islands airports.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has expanded its Mobile Passport Control (MPC) service to three additional pre-departure airport locations in the US.Virgin Islands: Cyril E. King Airport, Cyril E. King – St. Thomas General Aviation and Henry E. Rohlsen Airport, St. Croix.

The MPC mobile app is available to US citizens, US lawful permanent residents, Canadian citizens, B1/B2 visitors and returning Visa Waiver Program travelers with an approved Electronic System for Travel Authorization. Travelers can use their mobile devices to submit passport and travel information in advance, expediting processing upon arrival.

The MPC app is free to download from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Users can create a profile with their passport information at any time before arriving at a CBP facility. Up to 12 profiles can be submitted in a single MPC transaction. Upon arrival at participating locations, travelers take a selfie for each member of their group and submit their information to CBP through the app. At the CBP clearance area, travelers should look for designated MPC lanes and present their passports or residence cards to the CBP officer for processing.

MPC is now available at 63 locations, including 38 US international airports, 14 Preclearance airport locations, three predeparture locations, four seaports of entry and four land border pedestrian crossings.

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