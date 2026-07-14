TCS named technology and innovation partner for New Terminal One at JFK

The New Terminal One at John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) has entered a strategic partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), under which TCS will serve as the terminal’s technology and innovation partner.

TCS will support the delivery of a digitally enabled guest experience at the new terminal, aiming to deliver cost efficiencies for airlines and transform international travel at JFK. The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey‘s US$19bn transformation of JFK, which includes two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground transportation center, and a redesigned roadway network.

TCS will support all technology systems at the terminal, including passenger processing systems, AI-driven IT operations, infrastructure management, enterprise application support and cybersecurity services. Developed using TCS’s Cognix and Ignio solutions, the technology is intended to give The New Terminal One and its partner airlines end-to-end visibility and proactive management of key elements of the guest experience, from passenger processing and baggage handling to terminal security.

Jennifer Aument, CEO of The New Terminal One, said, “New York City and global travelers deserve an international airport terminal that offers an extraordinary experience. With TCS as our technology partner, we look forward to the New Terminal One earning its place among the world’s best, delivering a transformational guest experience for our partner airlines and their customers, while setting new standards in airport operations and innovation.”

Amit Bajaj, president, North America, TCS, said, “Airports are evolving into dynamic consumer ecosystems where operations, hospitality, retail and personalization work together in real time. Our partnership with New Terminal One is about helping build that future. As a gateway to the world’s most iconic city – New York – it is designed from the ground up to exceed the growing expectations of global travelers. AI will facilitate a seamless and reliable passenger experience and help evolve New Terminal One into a state-of-the-art experiential zone that will attract global travelers and keep them engaged in exciting new ways.”

The partnership draws on TCS’s Travel, Transport and Hospitality practice, which works with global airlines, hotels and logistics providers to build interconnected technology ecosystems using AI, cloud-native environments and prescriptive analytics.

The New Terminal One is aiming for a top five-star Skytrax rating as it develops into JFK’s new international terminal anchor. TCS, founded in 1968, generated consolidated revenues of more than US$30bn in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

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