Swedavia launches HVO 100 initiative to encourage uptake of fossil-free fuel

Airport operator Swedavia has introduced an HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) 100 incentive at Stockholm Arlanda Airport and Göteborg Landvetter Airport in Sweden to encourage companies operating at the airport to go fossil-free as it strives to make all ground operations at Swedavia airports fossil-free by 2025.

In the first step of the incentive, a price differentiation is made between HVO 100 and diesel, with the price of HVO 100 cut by Skr0.5/liter (US$0.05) and the price of diesel raised by the same amount. This price differentiation was put into effect on January 1, 2022, and will remain in place until December 31, 2024. During this period, further price differentiations may be made to encourage companies and other organizations operating at the airport to refuel their vehicles with HVO 100.

HVO 100, a fossil-free diesel that has been on the market for a number of years, is made primarily from raw materials such as slaughterhouse waste and is also obtained from tall oil (liquid rosin), rapeseed oil and by-products from ethanol production. Swedavia’s HVO 100 meets the criteria for biofuel sustainability requirements set out in the Swedish Sustainability Act. The fuel is palm oil-free and also free from palm fatty acid distillate (PFAD), which has been calculated on a mass balance basis.

The Swedish airports that already offer only fossil-free diesel to companies operating there are Malmö Airport, Bromma Airport, Umeå Airport, Kiruna Airport, Åre/Östersund Airport, Visby Airport and Luleå Airport. These are airports where Swedavia runs most airport operations, which means the airports do not need to introduce the incentive.

In 2014, Swedavia launched its fossil-free diesel project as part of the company’s green fuel strategy, with the company’s goal being to produce zero-fossil carbon dioxide emissions from its own airport operations. This goal was achieved in 2021, and since then Swedavia has been using fossil-free renewable HVO diesel at all of its airports.

Lena Wennberg, chief sustainable development officer at Swedavia, said, “With the largest transport hubs in Sweden, Swedavia and our airports have a long-term responsibility to switch to climate-friendly net-zero solutions. We are already at the forefront of climate change adaptation and have taken major steps forward over the past few years to ensure that none of our own operations use fossil fuels. With the new HVO 100 incentive, we want to encourage all of the companies and other organizations that operate at our airports to follow our lead and take the next step towards a future of fossil-free vehicle fleets.”