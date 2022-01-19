Bristol Airport reappoints ICTS as security partner

ICTS UK and Ireland has been re-awarded the position of Bristol Airport’s security partner, responsible for the provision of security services/passenger screening at the UK airport. Bristol Airport is one of the 11 airports in the UK and Ireland at which ICTS provides security services.

Alan Dutt, executive director of aviation security services at ICTS UK and Ireland, said, “We are delighted to continue our 15-year partnership with Bristol Airport. While the pandemic has not been easy, ICTS has remained by Bristol Airport’s side, offering flexibility, resilience and our team has been fully committed to delivering the very best service to the airport and its passengers. We look forward to a bright future of continued collaboration, strong partnership and business growth. Our teams are committed to working hard in support of the recovery of the aviation sector.”

Graeme Gamble, chief operating officer of Bristol Airport, said, “We are delighted ICTS has been successful through a robust tendering process to retain the security contract at Bristol Airport. Security is extremely important to the aviation industry and ICTS has the experience and reputation of delivering high levels of security processes and procedures while delivering high-quality services to customers and airline partners. ICTS has been a valued business partner for 15 years and the new contract will ensure ongoing high levels of security arrangements will be maintained.”