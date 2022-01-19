Passenger Terminal Today
Passenger Terminal Today
You are at:»»»Bristol Airport reappoints ICTS as security partner
Security

Bristol Airport reappoints ICTS as security partner

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

ICTS UK and Ireland has been re-awarded the position of Bristol Airport’s security partner, responsible for the provision of security services/passenger screening at the UK airport. Bristol Airport is one of the 11 airports in the UK and Ireland at which ICTS provides security services.

Alan Dutt, executive director of aviation security services at ICTS UK and Ireland, said, “We are delighted to continue our 15-year partnership with Bristol Airport. While the pandemic has not been easy, ICTS has remained by Bristol Airport’s side, offering flexibility, resilience and our team has been fully committed to delivering the very best service to the airport and its passengers. We look forward to a bright future of continued collaboration, strong partnership and business growth. Our teams are committed to working hard in support of the recovery of the aviation sector.”

Graeme Gamble, chief operating officer of Bristol Airport, said, “We are delighted ICTS has been successful through a robust tendering process to retain the security contract at Bristol Airport. Security is extremely important to the aviation industry and ICTS has the experience and reputation of delivering high levels of security processes and procedures while delivering high-quality services to customers and airline partners. ICTS has been a valued business partner for 15 years and the new contract will ensure ongoing high levels of security arrangements will be maintained.”

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, web editor

As the latest addition to the UKi Media & Events team, Elizabeth brings research skills from her English degree to her keen interest in the meteorological and transportation industries. Having taken the lead in student and startup publications, she has gained experience in editing online and print titles on a wide variety of topics. In her current role as Editorial Assistant, Elizabeth will create new and topical content on the pioneering technologies in transportation, logistics and meteorology.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.