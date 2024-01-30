Torino Airport reopens Turin-Ceres railway to Turin city center

Torino Airport in Italy has reopened the Turin-Ceres railway to Turin city center.

The new service will connect Torino Airport with the city center in just 31 minutes, with the first arrival at the airport at 5:29am and the last departure at 10:28pm. Direct connections from southern Piedmont and the Lanzo Valleys are also available.

The new Turin-Airport-Ciriè-Germagnano railway line was inaugurated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini; the Minister of Public Administration, Paolo Zangrillo; the President of the Piedmont Region, Alberto Cirio; the Mayor of Turin and Metropolitan City, Stefano Lo Russo; the president of ENAC, Pierluigi Umberto Di Palma; together with the president and CEO of Sagat-Torino Airport, Elisabetta Oliveri and Andrea Andorno; the CEO of RFI, Gianpiero Strisciuglio; and the CEO of Trenitalia, Luigi Corradi.

Oliveri said, “From tomorrow, the new train will directly connect the station – which is perfectly integrated into the airport infrastructure – with the center of Turin, the Reggia di Venaria, the Lingotto exhibition center and important tourist and production areas such as Alba, Fossano and Canavese. In addition, all our passengers will have easy access to the Italian rail network, including high-speed services. The ease of access to an airport, especially if it is sustainable and competitive, is one of the key factors for the success of an airport and, finally, our airport will also be able to benefit from this lever to achieve further future growth after the record year of 2023, when we exceeded 4.5 million passengers for the first time.”

