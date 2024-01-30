London Luton Airport launches 2024 Greener Future Fund for local projects

London Luton Airport (LLA) has launched its 2024 Greener Future Fund, inviting applications from local groups and organizations looking to support biodiversity and tackle carbon reduction through education and innovation projects.

Piloted in 2023, the scheme invites applications for grants of up to £10,000 (US$12,700) from organizations based, and working within, an 8km radius of the airport. The fund will be managed on behalf of LLA by Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation (BLCF), and the application window will be open until March 8, 2024.

In 2023, grants totaling £90,000 (US$115,000), partly funded through the airport’s existing Community Trust grant funding process, were awarded to 10 local projects, with more than 15,000 local people benefitting.

Chosen projects included the installation of a sensory garden at Maidenhall Primary School, the development of an outdoor learning space at Tennyson Road Primary School, a ‘greener garden’ project for the Bangladesh Youth League and investment in a new ‘community fridge’ for the Marsh Farm Futures charity.

David Vazquez, head of sustainability at London Luton Airport, commented, “This is an exciting opportunity for London Luton Airport to support local groups and organizations looking to contribute to the protection of our local environment, heritage sites and conservation areas. We have ambitious net zero targets and we are particularly keen to receive proposals for educational initiatives around biodiversity and carbon reduction. We look forward to building on a very successful first year for the Greener Future Fund that saw much-needed funding provided to some hugely worthwhile projects across our local communities.”

Karen Perkins, CEO of Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation, added, “BLCF is delighted to see the continued commitment by London Luton Airport in addressing the climate crisis and a move to net zero. With their support, our communities will gain knowledge and much-needed backing through this important funding.”

