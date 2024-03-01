Veovo and Amorph Systems to combine passenger flow and lidar technology

Veovo and Amorph Systems have formed a partnership to improve the management of passenger flow within airports and transportation hubs by integrating Amorph’s lidar perception technology with Veovo’s Intelligent Airport platform.

This integration is intended to offer airports enhanced accuracy and efficiency in monitoring people’s movements, occupancy and dwell times. Lidar sensors use laser beams to map the surroundings and objects. Amorph’s perception software processes millions of sensor data points, enabling precise classification and anonymous tracking of individuals, objects and vehicles within the area of view. This technology is reportedly particularly effective in measuring people flow in areas with high ceilings, large open areas or where traditional 3D camera sensors fall short, such as outside spaces or where ceiling-mounted sensors are not an option. Amorph’s perception software works with any lidar vendor’s sensors and reputedly has advantages in deployment over other vendors and sensor types.

Integrating Amorph’s lidar perception technology with Veovo’s cloud-based people movement analytics platform and other sensors is intended to form a dynamic passenger flow ecosystem. This hybrid approach is projected to liberate airports from being bound to one type of sensor or flow measurement device. Instead, they gain the flexibility to select the mix of sensor technologies, including lidar, that best aligns with their terminal architecture, infrastructure layout, business requirement and budget.

With more accurate insights and predictions provided by the platform, operators are expected to better understand when and how passengers show up, how they move through terminals and travel hubs, and how processes influence each other. This will enable them to make smarter decisions to implement efficiency improvements – from optimizing gate allocations and lane opening plans to rethinking and improving airport experiences.

James Williamson, CEO of Veovo, commented, “This partnership with Amorph underscores our mutual vision to revolutionize people movement analytics and transform experiences. Amorph is the recognized leader in lidar perception, and we are delighted to be able to offer their technology as an integrated component of our Intelligent Airport Platform.”

Laurentiu Maniu, managing partner of Amorph, said, “I’m excited to announce our partnership with Veovo, forming an unrivaled combination of products and expertise in passenger flow management solutions. This collaboration, alongside Veovo’s global airport presence, will strengthen Amorph’s goal of delivering leading lidar solutions to operators of all sizes looking to improve journeys and streamline operations.”

Amorph Systems and Veovo will showcase their lidar and people flow management solutions at Passenger Terminal Expo in Messe Frankfurt, Germany from April 16-18, with live demonstrations of the technology.

