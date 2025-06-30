Airports Company South Africa invests R21.7bn in airport network upgrades

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has announced it is to implement a R21.7bn (US$1.3bn) infrastructure maintenance and capital expansion program across all nine of its airports.

From HVAC upgrades and terminal roof waterproofing to replacing sprinkler systems and airside enhancements, ACSA will carry out a number of terminal and roofing work projects to create a safer, more comfortable airport experience. The organization will also refurbish its fuel systems and fire infrastructure, such as fuel receipt meters, hydrants and booster pumps, to ensure safety and reliability in critical systems.

Refurbishment and capacity enhancement projects

ACSA is undertaking a program of infrastructure upgrades across key operational areas designed to modernize infrastructure, improve operational resilience and accommodate future growth.

At Johanesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA), a new 20in jet fuel feeder line will be installed and Jet Fuel Redundancy Phase 1 will be implemented, which is to boost reliability and supply continuity. These projects are complemented by the replacement of backup power generators at the airport to ensure uninterrupted critical operations.

Additionally, ACSA has begun the refurbishment and replacement of passenger loading bridges (PLBs) at multiple sites, including structural repairs and upgrades to control systems and canopy covers. Key milestones are targeted for completion from November 2025 through 2026.

A phased replacement of uninterrupted power supply (UPS) units will be carried out to strengthen energy resilience at critical touchpoints. Completion is scheduled for 2026.

The ongoing replacement and refurbishment of escalators and lifts is to address long-standing operational inefficiencies, with several escalator installations already complete and the overall program concluding in 2027.

Alongside these updates, ACSA will also replace its instrument landing systems (ILS) and automated weather observation systems (AWOS), with most milestones due by the end of 2026, enhancing aviation safety and compliance.

Maintenance activities

According to the organization, the national maintenance program has prioritized high-impact infrastructure, including sewerage systems, ablution facilities and fire escapes. These efforts are to be supported by enhanced safety and hygiene protocols in high-traffic and sensitive areas to improve security and user experience.

At OR Tambo, a phased refurbishment of ablution facilities is in progress, covering male, female, baby-change and accessible amenities. This project, which began in December 2024, is scheduled for completion by December 2025. It has been designed to improve passenger comfort and hygiene standards.

Speaking at a stakeholder meeting with airline representatives, Mpumi Mpofu, CEO of ACSA, noted that many of the current projects are scheduled for completion between late 2025 and 2027.

“This program is a strong signal of ACSA’s recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic. It reflects our return to financial sustainability and our ability to reinvest in critical infrastructure that will serve the aviation industry and the broader economy for years to come,” she said.

